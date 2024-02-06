All sections
OpinionJanuary 25, 2019

Speak Out 1-25-19

The democrats have Trump and Obama mixed up. Obama was the hostage taker, Trump set the economy free with deregulation and tax cuts. The new "aquatic center" will NOT be a world class facility since it will NOT be Olympic-sized. We will lose our status as a swim hub between St Louis and Memphis. Please don't build half-court sized pool...

Freedom

The democrats have Trump and Obama mixed up. Obama was the hostage taker, Trump set the economy free with deregulation and tax cuts.

Half-court pool

The new "aquatic center" will NOT be a world class facility since it will NOT be Olympic-sized. We will lose our status as a swim hub between St Louis and Memphis. Please don't build half-court sized pool.

Fake report

Thank you, Robert Mueller, for exposing as false the ridiculous tale of President Trump ordering Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. It might show the public you have a teensy-weensy bit of integrity. Or was this falsehood so outrageous even you couldn't let it go unchallenged?

Super Bowl/wall

Why in the world are people more worried about security at the Super Bowl than at our border? Makes no sense to me -- one is a game, the other is about our future as a country. President Trump offered a deal to the Democrats but they will not negotiate with him. This should put the shutdown on the shoulders of Pelosi and Schumer, or as I like to call them, Frick and Frack.

Cables

It's past time to take the cables down along I-55. It has caused enough accidents and taken enough lives. Someone for MoDOT just admit it was a bad idea.

State of the Union

Speaker Pelosi wants president Trump to postpone the State of the Union Address because of security reasons due to the government shut down. She does not seem to realize the government is shutdown because of security reasons. All she has to do is vote to fund the wall and we will all be more secure. It's up to her and her cronies. Here's your sign "BUILD THE WALL." Maybe they need to build a wall around the capital building, but that would be immoral.

Fiscally responsible?

Why is Congress, especially the Democrats, finally trying to be fiscally responsible? They never cared before. The wall will save us money in the long run and they know it. Build it and they will come LEGALLY. That is the way it should be, legal immigration.

Billions on wall

Why would we spend billions on a wall when we are trillions in debt? Just wondering?

Speak Out
