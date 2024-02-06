Speak Out 1-25-19

Freedom

The democrats have Trump and Obama mixed up. Obama was the hostage taker, Trump set the economy free with deregulation and tax cuts.

Half-court pool

The new "aquatic center" will NOT be a world class facility since it will NOT be Olympic-sized. We will lose our status as a swim hub between St Louis and Memphis. Please don't build half-court sized pool.

Fake report

Thank you, Robert Mueller, for exposing as false the ridiculous tale of President Trump ordering Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. It might show the public you have a teensy-weensy bit of integrity. Or was this falsehood so outrageous even you couldn't let it go unchallenged?

Super Bowl/wall

Why in the world are people more worried about security at the Super Bowl than at our border? Makes no sense to me -- one is a game, the other is about our future as a country. President Trump offered a deal to the Democrats but they will not negotiate with him. This should put the shutdown on the shoulders of Pelosi and Schumer, or as I like to call them, Frick and Frack.