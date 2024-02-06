Speak Out 1-23-24

Trump's problems

The only person Trump has to blame for all his legal problems is himself. If he had decided to not ride the escalator down in 2015 and run for office he wouldn't have been investigated for much of anything and his life would be pretty much the same as before. Instead, his ego and narcissism compelled him to run for president, and once elected made him feel invincible to any prosecution. That's the moment his life turned into a self-created dumpster fire.

Legacies

Presidents have always had defining moments in their presidency that became their legacy. Johnson had Vietnam and the Voting Rights Act. Clinton had Monica Lewinsky. George W. Bush had 9/11. Obama had the ACA. And Trump has four indictments, 91 felony charges, two impeachments and thousands of his MAGA followers storming the Capitol.

Bring back Trump

After four years of Biden and Harris, it will be a relief to have a president who puts America first again, a president who will protect our borders and will uphold our Constitution. We need four more years of Donald J. Trump to straighten out the mess Biden and Harris have created to our economy, our security and our dignity around the world.