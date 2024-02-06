All sections
OpinionJanuary 23, 2024

Speak Out 1-23-24

Biden says no new taxes on anyone making less than $400k a year. Well, he is wrong. His runaway inflation is a tax on everyone, especially the mid- to low-income majority of this country. People living on a fixed income like most of our senior citizens cannot stand another four years of the failure of Bidenomics.

Biden tax

Biden says no new taxes on anyone making less than $400k a year. Well, he is wrong. His runaway inflation is a tax on everyone, especially the mid- to low-income majority of this country. People living on a fixed income like most of our senior citizens cannot stand another four years of the failure of Bidenomics.

Jackson tax

I read that the Jackson School District is going to ask for another tax increase so they can pay teachers more money. I'll vote for that when teachers work more than eight months a year, and the district stops spending money on bloated administrative staff. See? Fixed it for you.

Trump's problems

The only person Trump has to blame for all his legal problems is himself. If he had decided to not ride the escalator down in 2015 and run for office he wouldn't have been investigated for much of anything and his life would be pretty much the same as before. Instead, his ego and narcissism compelled him to run for president, and once elected made him feel invincible to any prosecution. That's the moment his life turned into a self-created dumpster fire.

Legacies

Presidents have always had defining moments in their presidency that became their legacy. Johnson had Vietnam and the Voting Rights Act. Clinton had Monica Lewinsky. George W. Bush had 9/11. Obama had the ACA. And Trump has four indictments, 91 felony charges, two impeachments and thousands of his MAGA followers storming the Capitol.

Bring back Trump

After four years of Biden and Harris, it will be a relief to have a president who puts America first again, a president who will protect our borders and will uphold our Constitution. We need four more years of Donald J. Trump to straighten out the mess Biden and Harris have created to our economy, our security and our dignity around the world.

