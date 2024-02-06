All sections
OpinionJanuary 22, 2022

Speak Out 1-23-22

Republicans want to hit Biden on his slow response to COVID. Um ... do they remember a guy named Trump? We visited Capaha Park this morning and see the beautiful restrooms are closed due to vandalism. What the heck is wrong with people? Do you think the world is a dark place and the country is coming to an end? Maybe you should turn off your television or change the channel. ...

Trump's response

Republicans want to hit Biden on his slow response to COVID. Um ... do they remember a guy named Trump?

Restroom vandalism

We visited Capaha Park this morning and see the beautiful restrooms are closed due to vandalism. What the heck is wrong with people?

Go volunteer

Do you think the world is a dark place and the country is coming to an end? Maybe you should turn off your television or change the channel. 24/7 entertainment style "news" shows are the true enemy of this country. And most of these "news" channels are owned by global citizens like Rupert Murdoch. Go for a walk, people, and clear your mind. Or better yet, go volunteer at something that actually helps other people.

State-funded websites

Elected officials in Missouri (and nationally) should be banned from turning state-funded websites into billboards for their political campaigns. Who monitors these websites and what rules apply? Who pays the marketing companies who are behinds these ethically questionable and possibly illegal uses of government property? For example: If the website is for consumer protection, a reasonable person would expect to see information easily accessible for consumer issues. Not a screen full of a politician's face!

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

