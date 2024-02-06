All sections
Opinion
January 23, 2019

Speak Out 1/23/19

My thoughts on Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant's comments about St. Louis and the Cardinals. Jealousy is unbecoming of you. One championship in 108 years. Those comments remind me of what admiral Yamamoto said about the United States after bombing Pearl Harbor (we may have just awakened a sleeping giant). The Cardinals and the Yadfather will be ready for the baby bears. See you in St. Louis. Go Cards...

Yadi for the win

My thoughts on Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant's comments about St. Louis and the Cardinals. Jealousy is unbecoming of you. One championship in 108 years. Those comments remind me of what admiral Yamamoto said about the United States after bombing Pearl Harbor (we may have just awakened a sleeping giant). The Cardinals and the Yadfather will be ready for the baby bears. See you in St. Louis. Go Cards.

Speak Out

