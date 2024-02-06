Speak Out 1/22/21

Hawley, election fraud

Over 50 courts ruled against any election fraud, including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but Josh Hawley chose to perpetuate Trump's Big Lie and argue he was simply "defending the Constitution" (read: grandstanding for Trump). Hawley has his defenders, but the majority of Missourians and many of his donors think he has crossed the Rubicon in his quest for raw political power. Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell craved political power, too, and look where they are now -- out of office and in the minority respectively. Both Hawley and Ted Cruz, his cohort in stupidity, should be censured in the Senate for their egregious behavior. Also, Hawley should be recalled and replaced by someone who cares more for all Missourians than himself.

Trump, post-election

I've never liked Trump's personality, but I love most of his policies. I wanted him to be re-elected and am very concerned about Biden's liberal agenda. I also believe there is ample evidence of Democrat cheating, although I don't believe there is sufficient evidence that the cheating was enough to change the election results. All that said, Trump has done nothing to help conservatism, the Republican Party or the country since the election. Everything he has said has been an attempt to stroke his own ego. He put Republican Senators in a no-win situation by demanding $2,000 stimulus checks and by vetoing the Defense Bill. These actions assured the defeat of the two Georgia Republican Senators.