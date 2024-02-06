Speak Out 1/22/19

The Democratic government shut down explained. President Trump is asking for just $5.7 billion out of a budget of $4.407 trillion. In other words, President Trump is asking for $57 of an annual budget of $44,407. Imagine your spouse saying, "We're not going to work or pay our bills until you give up the idea of spending $57 to fence our yard and protect our children." This is exactly what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have shutdown our government for.
How come we only have National Do Nothing Day once a year when the Senate and Congress get five days a week of doing nothing.
I hear there will be a boycott of produce and products from California because of the sanctuary city law. That is the law that prohibits the local authorities to hand over criminals to ICE for deportation, if they would have handed over the cop-killer the officer would still be alive today. The state legislators are complicit in his murder; so I guess they are murderers too. Too bad, I sure am going to miss those California grapes.
Those who want to get rid of the electoral college don't realize that if that happens people in the middle of the country will have no voice; the elections will be decided by the east and west coast. Why not give each state just one electoral vote, no matter how large or small they are? This way all states are equally important, and the political candidates will have to work for the vote in all states instead of the ones who have the larger number of votes. Let's put all states on an equal basis of importance when it comes to electing the president of the US.
A recent letter to the paper expressed some factually incorrect information. The electoral college actually favors small states over larger ones. For example, California has 12 percent of the U.S. population but only 10 percent of the electoral college votes. Without the electoral college in states like Missouri states would be basically ignored in national elections.
There has been a lot of noise in speak out about Democrats opposing border protection because they won't approve funding for a wall. Yet Republicans held both houses of Congress and the presidency for two years and never funded it. Why?
We want to thank the couple with the two small children who paid for our dinner during the Christmas holidays. May God bless you always.
Government shutdown, who cares? Just as much getting done now as when this do-nothing Congress is in session. They do not care, most are millionaires anyhow. They should have to forfeit their salaries to the workers who are not getting paid.
