Speak Out 1-21-18

Role models?

I have read that some Democrats are boycotting the State of the Union Address. That's fine as I hope people finally see these politicians are not in office to represent them, but to fulfill their own agendas. They think this make a "name" for them. Well it does, "STUPID & IGNORANT" should be posted on each of their foreheads. Society wonders why many children have no respect. Well look no farther than these obstructionist politicians. They exhibit such a pathetic level of respect and common sense. With role models like this in society, we will reap what "they" sow. How unfortunate.

Step condition

I last went down the stairs at the Common Pleas Courthouse at the age of 62 just two years ago. They are not in disrepair and can easily be navigated by anyone who is paying attention and not texting, talking on their phone, etc. Those steps are fine.