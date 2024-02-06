All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJanuary 20, 2018

Speak Out 1-21-18

I have read that some Democrats are boycotting the State of the Union Address. That's fine as I hope people finally see these politicians are not in office to represent them, but to fulfill their own agendas. They think this make a "name" for them. Well it does, "STUPID & IGNORANT" should be posted on each of their foreheads. ...

Role models?

I have read that some Democrats are boycotting the State of the Union Address. That's fine as I hope people finally see these politicians are not in office to represent them, but to fulfill their own agendas. They think this make a "name" for them. Well it does, "STUPID & IGNORANT" should be posted on each of their foreheads. Society wonders why many children have no respect. Well look no farther than these obstructionist politicians. They exhibit such a pathetic level of respect and common sense. With role models like this in society, we will reap what "they" sow. How unfortunate.

Step condition

I last went down the stairs at the Common Pleas Courthouse at the age of 62 just two years ago. They are not in disrepair and can easily be navigated by anyone who is paying attention and not texting, talking on their phone, etc. Those steps are fine.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

DACA

I don't understand the DACA people. The news just reported a young man about to become a doctor is worried about deportation. He has been here most of his life. Through school and now medical school and training. If he is smart enough to do all this, why isn't he smart enough to apply and become a citizen? But with free schooling, housing, food stamps and medical, becoming a citizen he would probably lose all these benefits. Could this be the reason so many of them being here 20 or more have not become citizens?

Tax cut

As well demonstrated by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, Missouri is broke and its economic outlook is not good. With public services already stretched beyond the breaking point, the last thing we need is a tax cut, unless our goal is to become an economic basket case like our neighbor, Kansas.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything ...
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
OpinionNov. 20
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy