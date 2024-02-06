Speak Out 1-21-18

I have read that some Democrats are boycotting the State of the Union Address. That's fine as I hope people finally see these politicians are not in office to represent them, but to fulfill their own agendas. They think this make a "name" for them. Well it does, "STUPID & IGNORANT" should be posted on each of their foreheads. Society wonders why many children have no respect. Well look no farther than these obstructionist politicians. They exhibit such a pathetic level of respect and common sense. With role models like this in society, we will reap what "they" sow. How unfortunate.
I last went down the stairs at the Common Pleas Courthouse at the age of 62 just two years ago. They are not in disrepair and can easily be navigated by anyone who is paying attention and not texting, talking on their phone, etc. Those steps are fine.
I don't understand the DACA people. The news just reported a young man about to become a doctor is worried about deportation. He has been here most of his life. Through school and now medical school and training. If he is smart enough to do all this, why isn't he smart enough to apply and become a citizen? But with free schooling, housing, food stamps and medical, becoming a citizen he would probably lose all these benefits. Could this be the reason so many of them being here 20 or more have not become citizens?
As well demonstrated by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, Missouri is broke and its economic outlook is not good. With public services already stretched beyond the breaking point, the last thing we need is a tax cut, unless our goal is to become an economic basket case like our neighbor, Kansas.
