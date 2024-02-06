Speak Out 1-20-22

The city of Cape Girardeau streets are some of the worst in the state. They spend thousands of dollars on our parks. They have spent thousands on sidewalks, which many get very little use. What kind of impression do our terrible streets make on perspective new industries looking to expand to the Midwest. The last several years Sikeston and Perryville have recruited or retained many good-paying jobs. There are other factors that these two smaller cities have been able to recruit these companies, but first impression of a city's infrastructure is very important.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.