OpinionJanuary 20, 2022

Speak Out 1-20-22

The city of Cape Girardeau streets are some of the worst in the state. They spend thousands of dollars on our parks. They have spent thousands on sidewalks, which many get very little use. What kind of impression do our terrible streets make on perspective new industries looking to expand to the Midwest. ...

Cape streets

The city of Cape Girardeau streets are some of the worst in the state. They spend thousands of dollars on our parks. They have spent thousands on sidewalks, which many get very little use. What kind of impression do our terrible streets make on perspective new industries looking to expand to the Midwest. The last several years Sikeston and Perryville have recruited or retained many good-paying jobs. There are other factors that these two smaller cities have been able to recruit these companies, but first impression of a city's infrastructure is very important.

Speak Out
