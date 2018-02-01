All sections
OpinionJanuary 2, 2018

Speak Out 1/2/18

The decision to install bright lights on Broadway is yet another laudable victory for the Speak Out lobby. ...

Speak Out win

The decision to install bright lights on Broadway is yet another laudable victory for the Speak Out lobby.

Demsï¿½ values

I think a Speak Outer is speaking with a forked tongue. He said he agreed with Nancy Pelosi but then went with a long-winded attack on Democrats. Perhaps he is not paying attention to what happened in Alabama and North Carolina. The time has come that voters want leaders with values. How do you explain a bullying and lying president to oneï¿½s children? To the caller pretending to agree with Pelosi, the Democrats will be walking proudly into the Capitol doors!

Tax cut

Middle class, enjoy the first tax cut you get as the rest will be eaten up with higher costs. Just as my 2 percent raise for my Social Security is costing me $9 more a month. $108.00 a year.

Christmas, sports

How wonderful! The time of year our children are out of school and many parents can take time off. We have time to be with our families and to celebrate and worship the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ. But wait, something ominous is stirring. All hail the god of sports! Families and loved ones have been dragging themselves and their children to sports since start of school year and will until end of school year. Letï¿½s take this special time and fill it with more of the same. No decent family time and forget church and others. And, letï¿½s not forget our mantra as society, homes and family crumble, ï¿½What is this world coming to, whatï¿½s the matter with people?ï¿½ This newspaper and others think the basketball Christmas Tournament is just terrific, yet the attendance numbers seem to be trending down. Anyway, so, what God do you choose?

Speak Out
