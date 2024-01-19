All sections
OpinionJanuary 19, 2024

Speak Out 1-19-24

What's the deal with the Chief's game being on Peacock??! I tried to find it on Roku and found out I had to pay extra to watch it. That's not right, we should be able to get it with our regular subscription! Loose bolts on Boeing aircraft are bad, but something worse is the nut we have running loose in the White House!

Peacock

What's the deal with the Chief's game being on Peacock??! I tried to find it on Roku and found out I had to pay extra to watch it. That's not right, we should be able to get it with our regular subscription!

Boeing, Biden

Loose bolts on Boeing aircraft are bad, but something worse is the nut we have running loose in the White House!

Time to change

The crime in Southeast Missouri seems to be getting worse. One reason is our courts are not giving harsh enough sentences, I often look at the Cape County jail roster and most are repeat offenders. That tells us that the criminals have it to easy. Many criminals will never change, but most people would change. Some just need rehabilitation. Many are repeat drug offenders and DWI offenders. These people need counseling and rehab. Addiction is a disease and needs to be treated as a disease. Many of these repeat offenders are not educated. They have lost hope. If you keep doing the same thing over and over and are getting the same result, we need to change.

Trump First

Trump has never been honest with anyone about his real agenda. His America First campaign should really be called Trump First, because that is who he only cares about.

Petty over Peacock

All of these folks whining and complaining about the Chiefs game being played on Peacock are being incredibly hypocritical. They will bypass making their own coffee and pay for a $6 cup of coffee that they will consume in less than 10 minutes. They won't fix their own lunch but will pay $10 or more for a sandwich and drink that they will consume in about 20 minutes at a restaurant. No complaints there! But they gripe and moan incessantly when asked to pay $5.99 to watch a two-and-a-half-hour game and have 30 days (thousands of hours) and thousands of television shows and movies! Griping about paying less than $6 for an NFL game and a month of TV and movies is not only hypocritical, it's downright petty!

Speak Out
