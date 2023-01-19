Speak Out 1-19-23

Hey Rebecca! You overlooked possibly the best glazed doughnuts in our area at Jackson Donuts! Try some, they are the best I've found. Certainly deserve a spot in your top five.
Giving money routinely to corporate farms and ranches isn't socialism. It is welfare from the wealthy to the wealthy. That simple.
Biden says he takes classified documents seriously, that's right, he seriously took them and got caught. Can't blame this one on Trump no matter how much he tries.
When Trump was hiding classified documents from the National Archives and had to be subpoenaed to get them back some Republicans defended him and said he had a right to have them. When Biden was found to have classified documents in his old office some Republicans were screaming for impeachment. Sounds like hypocrisy and a double standard to me!
