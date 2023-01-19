Speak Out 1-19-23

Classified docs

Biden says he takes classified documents seriously, that's right, he seriously took them and got caught. Can't blame this one on Trump no matter how much he tries.

Double standard

When Trump was hiding classified documents from the National Archives and had to be subpoenaed to get them back some Republicans defended him and said he had a right to have them. When Biden was found to have classified documents in his old office some Republicans were screaming for impeachment. Sounds like hypocrisy and a double standard to me!