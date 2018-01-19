Speak Out 1/19/18

Fair taxation

With Republicans in the majority, programs like the Autism Center struggle financially while the rich get richer. The new tax cuts immensely benefit the upper crust. And next, the Republicans will be saying our country cannot afford Medicaid and Medicare. It's true, you can't get something from nothing. Taxes can support the infrastructures (roads, bridges), work toward saving our environment, fund the military, and especially help those in need, including autistic children. Our country has always been great and to maintain that greatness, we need an income. That income needs to equitably come from those at the upper tier who have benefited so greatly from our capitalist system. My income tax percent as a middle-class person should be equivalent to the tax percent of those in that higher tier and it is not. I fully support paying taxes as an important part of my citizenship. To continue our country's tradition of compassion and the well being of ALL, everyone needs to support equitable taxation. That is currently not the case.

Late billing

I hope a Southeast Missourian reporter will investigate the billing program of the City of Cape and find out what the continual problems are. I use electronic bill pay through a major bank with multiple branches here. Every single company I owe money to on a monthly basis has the capability to receive electronic payments, ensuring my payment is received almost instantaneously when I pay a bill. Not the City of Cape. I have been asking about this for 5 years, only to be told repeatedly that "they" are looking at it, that we're a small town, etc. Well, news flash. I've lived in smaller towns before up to 10 years ago that already had this capability. Cape refuses to take the steps to better serve their customers. This wouldn't be a problem if it wasn't for the second problem. Every single month without fail, I get my bill with nine or fewer calendar days before it's due. Sometimes it's just three days before. The City of Cape blames the U.S. Postal Service, claiming that they mail them out "x" number of days before the due date. However, they can't seem to agree on how many "x" represents; I've gotten so many answers on that question that it's obvious there really is no policy or practice. By the way, no other biller that I have ever had has gotten my bills to me with so little time before payment is due.