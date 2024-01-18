Speak Out 1-18-24

We all support giving our police and firefighters a pay raise but not on the backs of property taxes. It's hard enough now to scrape up the money for the property taxes especially at the end of the year with Christmas. Why can't these taxes be billed in June instead of December and have to the end of the year to pay them if needed. Where is the money from the use tax going to? Where is the money from the casino going to? Where is the money from pot tax going to? I suggest raising sales tax to cover their raises not property tax.
A Speak Out comment about wind turbines at Martha's Vineyard from 1/10 really confused me. It was the Kennedys and their NIMBY liberal friends who opposed the wind turbines at Martha's Vineyard, not Donald Trump. Are you so infected with TDS that "orange man bad" applies to every news story?
The Biden fans would like to thank the far right big media for rehabilitating Hunter Biden's image! Every recovering addict should be so lucky to be attacked by the wealthy and influential. And the meltdown in Congress when Hunter showed up was certainly worth watching. Thanks again!
If Trump wins his immunity claim, it will also apply to Biden while he is in office. It will not just apply to Trump.
Peacock
What's the deal with the Chief's game being on Peacock??! I tried to find it on Roku and found out I had to pay extra to watch it. That's not right, we should be able to get it with our regular subscription!
Boeing, Biden
Loose bolts on Boeing aircraft are bad, but something worse is the nut we have running loose in the White House!
