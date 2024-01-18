All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJanuary 18, 2024

Speak Out 1-18-24

We all support giving our police and firefighters a pay raise but not on the backs of property taxes. It's hard enough now to scrape up the money for the property taxes especially at the end of the year with Christmas. Why can't these taxes be billed in June instead of December and have to the end of the year to pay them if needed. ...

Police tax

We all support giving our police and firefighters a pay raise but not on the backs of property taxes. It's hard enough now to scrape up the money for the property taxes especially at the end of the year with Christmas. Why can't these taxes be billed in June instead of December and have to the end of the year to pay them if needed. Where is the money from the use tax going to? Where is the money from the casino going to? Where is the money from pot tax going to? I suggest raising sales tax to cover their raises not property tax.

Turbines comment

A Speak Out comment about wind turbines at Martha's Vineyard from 1/10 really confused me. It was the Kennedys and their NIMBY liberal friends who opposed the wind turbines at Martha's Vineyard, not Donald Trump. Are you so infected with TDS that "orange man bad" applies to every news story?

Helping Hunter

The Biden fans would like to thank the far right big media for rehabilitating Hunter Biden's image! Every recovering addict should be so lucky to be attacked by the wealthy and influential. And the meltdown in Congress when Hunter showed up was certainly worth watching. Thanks again!

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Immunity claim

If Trump wins his immunity claim, it will also apply to Biden while he is in office. It will not just apply to Trump.

Peacock

What's the deal with the Chief's game being on Peacock??! I tried to find it on Roku and found out I had to pay extra to watch it. That's not right, we should be able to get it with our regular subscription!

Boeing, Biden

Loose bolts on Boeing aircraft are bad, but something worse is the nut we have running loose in the White House!

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 5
Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again
OpinionNov. 5
De Rugy: Which nations are the freest, and why should we car...
OpinionNov. 5
Prayer 11-5-24
OpinionNov. 5
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
OpinionNov. 4
Speak Out: A thank you to poll workers and their vital role in democracy
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
OpinionNov. 4
Lowry: The Harris campaign is testament to the toxicity of woke politics
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
OpinionNov. 4
Our Opinion: Why your vote matters: The civic duty that shapes our future
Prayer 11-4-24
OpinionNov. 4
Prayer 11-4-24
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
OpinionNov. 2
Parker: What's wrong in our nation?
Prayer 11-2-24
OpinionNov. 2
Prayer 11-2-24
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
OpinionNov. 1
Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comments on Trump and Harris
OpinionNov. 1
Speak Out: Support for water vote; policy juggling; and comments on Trump and Harris
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy