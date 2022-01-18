All sections
January 18, 2022

Speak Out 1-18-22

COVID care?

The average cost of an extended Covid hospital stay in Missouri is over $250,000. The cost of a simple in and out stay is over $53,000. How much does a vaccination cost?

Concrete repairs

I'm guessing the workers that rip up concrete only to pour another thin layer on Lexington between Perryville and Kingshighway can do those repairs with their eyes closed.

Thanks Manchin

The BBB Bill really is "Broke By Biden." Thank God for Joe Manchin.

Two terms

I would rather have two terms of Biden than one more day of Trump!

