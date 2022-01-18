Speak Out 1-18-22

The average cost of an extended Covid hospital stay in Missouri is over $250,000. The cost of a simple in and out stay is over $53,000. How much does a vaccination cost?
I'm guessing the workers that rip up concrete only to pour another thin layer on Lexington between Perryville and Kingshighway can do those repairs with their eyes closed.
The BBB Bill really is "Broke By Biden." Thank God for Joe Manchin.
I would rather have two terms of Biden than one more day of Trump!
