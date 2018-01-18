All sections
OpinionJanuary 18, 2018

Speak Out 1/18/18

Yahoo Sports bad-mouthed via Twitter the St. Louis region, but does it matter? Greitens has consistently made his low opinion of the state and the city of St. Louis very plain. The "in" thing politically is to not find one good thing about the regions they represent. Twitter has not helped this country...

Roll Tide?

As concerns the national college football championship game, I would like to publicly apologize to all of my friends for having the audacity, the nerve, the unmitigated gall if you will, to root for the University of Alabama.

