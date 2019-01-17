All sections
January 17, 2019

Speak Out 1/17/19

I am so excited about an aquatic facility in Cape. I'm also pleased as punch that voter approval of the facility requires no tax increase. With a world class aquatic center, Cape will continue to make the progress necessary in order to maintain our reputation as a Midwestern city of our size with absolutely no equal...

Aquatic facility

I am so excited about an aquatic facility in Cape. I'm also pleased as punch that voter approval of the facility requires no tax increase. With a world class aquatic center, Cape will continue to make the progress necessary in order to maintain our reputation as a Midwestern city of our size with absolutely no equal.

Yeah Mueller

Robert Mueller is a real American hero. Thank you, hero.

Speak Out

