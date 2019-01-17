Speak Out 1/17/19

I am so excited about an aquatic facility in Cape. I'm also pleased as punch that voter approval of the facility requires no tax increase. With a world class aquatic center, Cape will continue to make the progress necessary in order to maintain our reputation as a Midwestern city of our size with absolutely no equal.
Robert Mueller is a real American hero. Thank you, hero.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.