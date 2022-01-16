All sections
OpinionJanuary 15, 2022

Speak Out 1-16-22

Once again, the arrogance and high-handed attitude of former and current Jackson R-2 administrators has cost the district, students and taxpayers dearly. What should have been an $800,000 payment has, over years of ridiculous wrangling, mushroomed to a $4 million payment. All those who advocated for dragging out this lawsuit -- current administrators, the district's legal team, etc -- should be summarily fired...

Jackson lawsuit

Once again, the arrogance and high-handed attitude of former and current Jackson R-2 administrators has cost the district, students and taxpayers dearly. What should have been an $800,000 payment has, over years of ridiculous wrangling, mushroomed to a $4 million payment. All those who advocated for dragging out this lawsuit -- current administrators, the district's legal team, etc -- should be summarily fired.

American goods

Rick Needham and many other American business owners lament the desire for "cheap" goods. Three things they need to consider. First, how often have they themselves purchased such items by shopping at Wal-Mart, on amazon, etc. Unless they've been shopping at small businesses and buying American-made products themselves, their complaints are hypocritical and self-serving. Second, they need to ask themselves how they've voted on issues like Proposition A. When employers are forced to hire union-only workers and then pay exorbitant wages and benefits, the prices of products produced by those companies are unnecessarily high. Yes, workers should make a decent wage, but having been a union worker much of my life, I know full well how ridiculous many union demands are and how they drive up the company's costs. Third, how have they voted? Have they voted in candidates who are not local-business friendly? Have they reelected people who voted for things like NAFTA? Until Needham and other small business owners can say they've personally done all they can to support ALL American-owned business, they need to stop fussing that their own business is struggling.

GOP revenge

Here's how desperate Republicans are when it comes to getting revenge on Biden; they want to impeach him because they want to have his son testify as to who buys his art works. I'm no art expert but my guess would be art patrons.

Speak Out
