Speak Out 1/16/19

The SEMO community should be aware that the University's annual MLK banquet is being headlined by a speaker, Marc Lamont Hill, so radical he was fired from his on-air role at CNN. He is a noted anti-Semite (and brother-in-arms of Louis Farrakhan) who has made thinly veiled references in speeches to the destruction of Israel. The theme of this year's banquet is "Building Community in an Hour of Chaos." I'm not sure Hill is qualified to speak on such a topic. College campuses are very liberal environments, but SEMO does us no favors by inviting such an inflammatory, divisive speaker to Cape Girardeau under the pretense of following Dr. King's dream.
A big "THANK YOU" to Cleo Withers for finding my wallet at Lowes parking lot on Jan. 8 and taking it to the police station which immediately contacted me. Thanks to your kindness and honesty and the help of the Cape Girardeau Police Dept., it was returned to me. God Bless
Thanks to all of the people who voted for the increase in minimum wage. Since Jan. 1, some local fast food restaurants have already raised prices to cover their increased labor costs. The majority of businesses will likely raise their prices this year, and every year the minimum wage increases. Business owners will not absorb these wage increases, so Missourians will have several years of rising prices on the majority of goods and services. The long-term effect of an artificially high minimum wage will be reduced hours, possible job loss, more automation, and higher prices.
Let's see, Democrats are against the wall, for gun control, pro-socialism and pro-abortion. Looks like four reasons to vote Republican.
I am so excited about an aquatic facility in Cape. I'm also pleased as punch that voter approval of the facility requires no tax increase. With a world class aquatic center, Cape will continue to make the progress necessary in order to maintain our reputation as a Midwestern city of our size with absolutely no equal.
