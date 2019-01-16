Speak Out 1/16/19

MLK speaker

The SEMO community should be aware that the University's annual MLK banquet is being headlined by a speaker, Marc Lamont Hill, so radical he was fired from his on-air role at CNN. He is a noted anti-Semite (and brother-in-arms of Louis Farrakhan) who has made thinly veiled references in speeches to the destruction of Israel. The theme of this year's banquet is "Building Community in an Hour of Chaos." I'm not sure Hill is qualified to speak on such a topic. College campuses are very liberal environments, but SEMO does us no favors by inviting such an inflammatory, divisive speaker to Cape Girardeau under the pretense of following Dr. King's dream.

Thank you

A big "THANK YOU" to Cleo Withers for finding my wallet at Lowes parking lot on Jan. 8 and taking it to the police station which immediately contacted me. Thanks to your kindness and honesty and the help of the Cape Girardeau Police Dept., it was returned to me. God Bless