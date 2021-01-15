Speak Out 1/15/21

Double standard

More of the double standard strategy. The Democrats have fought the POTUS for years and that is anti-American. Abolishing the First Amendment will affect all Americans -- not just the conservatives. Cancel culture is going to be the demise of our country. There has been predominantly nothing but rudeness and contentiousness from the Democratic Party. Double standards fail each and every time. Changing the rules of elections without going through the proper process is a valid reason to ask for a review.

Equal justice

Where was the Democrats outrage last summer when our cities were being burned and privately-owned businesses were being looted? The Democrats were not only cheering them on, they were raising money to bail the rioters out of jail. Big tech companies did nothing to prevent hate speech by Antifa or Black Lives Matter. In fact they encouraged them and donated millions of dollars to them. The news media called them peaceful protests as buildings were on fire in the background. The people who broke into the Capitol building were wrong and will be prosecuted, but there are millions of people who feel like our justice system is politicized. We won't ever be united until everyone is treated the same.

Here's your sign.

Why doesn't Donald Trump believe in "we, the people? " The Constitution gave us the right to choose leaders by exercising our right to vote. We did just that on Nov. 3 and WE chose Joe Biden. That's how it works. We decide, not Donald Trump, Josh Hawley or any other sore loser.