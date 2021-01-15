All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionJanuary 15, 2021
Speak Out 1/15/21
Democrats who want to argue that First Amendment protections don't apply to Trump's Twitter account because Twitter is a private company need to have the same view of private businesses not making cakes for homosexuals. Once again, if Donald Trump seeks to place blame on anyone or anything for his current state, he need look no further than the man in his mirror. Sad and historic day for America...

First Amendment

Democrats who want to argue that First Amendment protections don't apply to Trump's Twitter account because Twitter is a private company need to have the same view of private businesses not making cakes for homosexuals.

Blaming Trump

Once again, if Donald Trump seeks to place blame on anyone or anything for his current state, he need look no further than the man in his mirror. Sad and historic day for America.

Hawley, courage

Thank you senator Hawley for your courage! We need more men of courage and integrity to stand strong for our Constitution and we the American people who love our country and our freedoms.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Double standard

More of the double standard strategy. The Democrats have fought the POTUS for years and that is anti-American. Abolishing the First Amendment will affect all Americans -- not just the conservatives. Cancel culture is going to be the demise of our country. There has been predominantly nothing but rudeness and contentiousness from the Democratic Party. Double standards fail each and every time. Changing the rules of elections without going through the proper process is a valid reason to ask for a review.

Equal justice

Where was the Democrats outrage last summer when our cities were being burned and privately-owned businesses were being looted? The Democrats were not only cheering them on, they were raising money to bail the rioters out of jail. Big tech companies did nothing to prevent hate speech by Antifa or Black Lives Matter. In fact they encouraged them and donated millions of dollars to them. The news media called them peaceful protests as buildings were on fire in the background. The people who broke into the Capitol building were wrong and will be prosecuted, but there are millions of people who feel like our justice system is politicized. We won't ever be united until everyone is treated the same.

Here's your sign.

Why doesn't Donald Trump believe in "we, the people? " The Constitution gave us the right to choose leaders by exercising our right to vote. We did just that on Nov. 3 and WE chose Joe Biden. That's how it works. We decide, not Donald Trump, Josh Hawley or any other sore loser.

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 4
Prayer 10-4-24
OpinionOct. 3
We must do more to make schools safer
OpinionOct. 3
Thiessen: Trump wants to make deterrence great again
OpinionOct. 3
Lowry: Kamala Harris, faux border hawk

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 10-3-24
OpinionOct. 3
Prayer 10-3-24
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
OpinionOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
Prayer 10-2-24
OpinionOct. 2
Prayer 10-2-24
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
OpinionOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border policy failures
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
OpinionOct. 1
Our opinion: Cape, Jackson renew rivalry on gridiron this Friday
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
OpinionOct. 1
Hanson: How early election shocks are reshaping American politics
Prayer 10-1-24
OpinionOct. 1
Prayer 10-1-24
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
OpinionSep. 30
De Rugy: Why we shouldn't expect a return to the Trump economy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy