OpinionJanuary 13, 2024

Speak Out 1-14-24

When the Conservative publication National Review turns against a Republican you know they're doing something wrong. They have just come out with a full-throated condemnation of Trump for all his election lies and authoritarian tactics. Why can't the rest of the Conservative publications do the same? Are they afraid of Trump?

When the Conservative publication National Review turns against a Republican you know they're doing something wrong. They have just come out with a full-throated condemnation of Trump for all his election lies and authoritarian tactics. Why can't the rest of the Conservative publications do the same? Are they afraid of Trump?

Goodbye City of Roses. Goodbye Where the River Tells a Thousand Tales. Hello City of Car Washes and Gas Stations. How sad.

Library calendar

The library calendar, printed and online, reflects a wide variety of meetings and activities open to the public. At least one of those activities doesn't even take place at the library; instead, it takes place at a local bar. No problem there. However, there is a monthly event presented at the library, open to the public, entitled Bible and Science. It is not included on the library calendar, and when I called to inquire as to what time it starts, the two individuals at the main desk didn't know about it, told me it doesn't exist, and finally put me through to someone who told me it's not on the calendar because only library events at the library are included (and that simply isn't true).

Trump's immunity

After reading some of the motions filed by Trump's lawyers it's clear that he honestly believes he's above any and all laws. He thinks that having been president for four years gave him absolute immunity in perpetuity and anything he does is not a crime. I hope his lawyers are preparing him for the harsh realities waiting for him.

Speak Out
