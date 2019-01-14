Speak Out 1/14/19

Medicare for all?

The Democrats and liberals are calling for Medicare for all. If they can’t find $5 billion for border security, where are they going to find $30 trillion for this? Are they going to mortgage the country again?

Aquatic center

An aquatic center at a grade school location? Whoa! Wait a minute! Let’s have more facts on the proposed pool: the size, the total operating expense, and don’t forget maintenance. Plus, there is the issue of parking and accessibility. And let’s take a second look at the location. Later on, will there be a tax increase to maintain the pool? Or will there be a desire by our city/school personnel to build another aquatic center because, from the beginning, this one was too small.

Earn wage

The minimum wage increase was needed but should also be earned. My wife and I were in a local fast food restaurant last week and it was filthy. The workers were standing around doing nothing, while all the tables were dirty and the floor was filthy. First time I felt like going and getting a hepatitis shot after eating.