OpinionJanuary 14, 2019

Speak Out 1/14/19

In 2006 and again in 2013, the Democrats voted to build a wall on the border. What has changed? Is it because they lost the election in 2016 and can’t get over it? I shudder to think how things might be if we had HRC as president. Do the right thing: fund the wall and our border agents. America deserves more than petty squabbling...

Fund wall

In 2006 and again in 2013, the Democrats voted to build a wall on the border. What has changed? Is it because they lost the election in 2016 and can’t get over it? I shudder to think how things might be if we had HRC as president. Do the right thing: fund the wall and our border agents. America deserves more than petty squabbling.

Tax dollars wasted

All the money, upwards of $30 million wasted in the Mueller investigation could have and should have been used for border security. Just another waste of tax money by the Democrats.

Medicare for all?

The Democrats and liberals are calling for Medicare for all. If they can’t find $5 billion for border security, where are they going to find $30 trillion for this? Are they going to mortgage the country again?

Aquatic center

An aquatic center at a grade school location? Whoa! Wait a minute! Let’s have more facts on the proposed pool: the size, the total operating expense, and don’t forget maintenance. Plus, there is the issue of parking and accessibility. And let’s take a second look at the location. Later on, will there be a tax increase to maintain the pool? Or will there be a desire by our city/school personnel to build another aquatic center because, from the beginning, this one was too small.

Earn wage

The minimum wage increase was needed but should also be earned. My wife and I were in a local fast food restaurant last week and it was filthy. The workers were standing around doing nothing, while all the tables were dirty and the floor was filthy. First time I felt like going and getting a hepatitis shot after eating.

Speak Out
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

