OpinionJanuary 13, 2018

Speak Out 1/14/18

Tailor Institute

Once the leading advocate for the Taylor Institute passed away, the political pressure needed to sustain state funding for this very worthy project began to wither as well. Whether or not sufficient political pressure on Kathy Swan, Wayne Wallingford, and the rest of the Missouri General Assembly members can lead to a restoration of full funding remains to be seen. As the legislative session convened, it certainly does not seem to be a priority and, frankly, does not even appear on the radar. Time will tell but I am not hopeful.

Good Samaritan

My sincere gratitude to the anonymous good Samaritan in Annwood Estates who has been stopping by on frigid days and placing my newspaper on the threshold of my front door. Thanks again.

Street repair

When will the destructive break in the pavement on Lexington between Kingshighway and the round about be repaired? It is getting worse all the time.

