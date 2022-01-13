Speak Out 1-13-22

COVID tests

There is nothing that our government health officials have gotten right to help slow down COVID-19, much less stop it from spreading. They have spent millions of dollars without any solutions. Now they are spending more millions on testing which is too late. We all have seen the long lines of people waiting in lines to get tested. Now if these people don't have any symptoms and they are waiting in lines with people who test positive, anyone in line with them are more likely to get the virus at a later time. As usual this does not make any sense. Why get tested if a person has no symptoms, and if you have symptoms stay home.