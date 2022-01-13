Speak Out 1-13-22

More money going to waste in the state to lawyers because of state lawmakers who can't do a proper job and unwilling to fix their mistakes. When the police of the state are begging them to fix their vague and contradictory "Second Amendment Preservation Act." No one is surprised that they liked the name but didn't know what they were signing. Is no one at the state level government qualified?
There is nothing that our government health officials have gotten right to help slow down COVID-19, much less stop it from spreading. They have spent millions of dollars without any solutions. Now they are spending more millions on testing which is too late. We all have seen the long lines of people waiting in lines to get tested. Now if these people don't have any symptoms and they are waiting in lines with people who test positive, anyone in line with them are more likely to get the virus at a later time. As usual this does not make any sense. Why get tested if a person has no symptoms, and if you have symptoms stay home.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.