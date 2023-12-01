All sections
OpinionJanuary 12, 2023

Speak Out 1-12-23

Whoever decided that TCU was rated No. 4 apparently doesn't know much of anything. Georgia should had played a team they fear and respect that should had been Alabama not TCU. There would have been a different final score one way or another. The City of Cape needs to send the leaf truck to pick up all of the missed leaves in the northeast side of town encompassing north of Second Street and east of highway 177.

Georgia, TCU

Whoever decided that TCU was rated No. 4 apparently doesn't know much of anything. Georgia should had played a team they fear and respect that should had been Alabama not TCU. There would have been a different final score one way or another.

Leaves pickup

The City of Cape needs to send the leaf truck to pick up all of the missed leaves in the northeast side of town encompassing north of Second Street and east of highway 177. Many, many piles and many washed down the streets all along the curbs. Don't forget the dead-end streets. Also, street sweeping needs to stepped up to include all streets in this same area. All of the curbs look horrible! How about having the sweeping done on Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday's to avoid trash cans so they can actually reach the curb. Perhaps one week sweep even streets and the next week do odd numbered streets. C'mon Cape!

Speak Out
