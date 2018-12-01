Speak Out 1/12/18

Democrats who once called Sessions 'unqualified' now want him to stay. Democrats who once used the rising stock market as evidence of an improved economy now ignore the record setting indexes. Democrats who once agreed that middle class tax breaks are a good thing now denounce them. Democrats once said they needed to "pass the bill before it could be read" now suddenly want committee hearings. The only thing that hasn't changed is that we don't trust Democrats to govern.
There is no #resistance. The GOP has the White House, the Senate, the House, and the majority of governorships and state legislatures and legislators. Democrats are the Party of 'no' while the GOP continues to fulfill campaign promises by pulling out of the TPP and Paris Climate Accord, seating Conservative justices, freeing the military by opening up silly rules of engagement, expanding the Veterans' Choice Program, giving a tax break to over 80 percent of all taxpayers, holding the U.N. accountable for our funding, recognizing Jerusalem, etc. Those of you who don't like it should support electable candidates who share your ideology.
The disgraceful dropping of the ball by the Missouri General Assembly in failing to fund the Tailor Institute for those on the autistic spectrum was sickening. Local state legislators tried to excuse the shocking inaction on the matter was a mere oversight. The Missouri General Assembly now has a chance to make amends for it. We'll see.
