Speak Out 1/12/18

The resistance

There is no #resistance. The GOP has the White House, the Senate, the House, and the majority of governorships and state legislatures and legislators. Democrats are the Party of 'no' while the GOP continues to fulfill campaign promises by pulling out of the TPP and Paris Climate Accord, seating Conservative justices, freeing the military by opening up silly rules of engagement, expanding the Veterans' Choice Program, giving a tax break to over 80 percent of all taxpayers, holding the U.N. accountable for our funding, recognizing Jerusalem, etc. Those of you who don't like it should support electable candidates who share your ideology.

Tailor Institute

The disgraceful dropping of the ball by the Missouri General Assembly in failing to fund the Tailor Institute for those on the autistic spectrum was sickening. Local state legislators tried to excuse the shocking inaction on the matter was a mere oversight. The Missouri General Assembly now has a chance to make amends for it. We'll see.