Speak Out 1-11-22

There is no question that the public education system in our country has failed many students. The students who thrive and do well are students who have goals and have the determination to reach those goals. These students come from many backgrounds, but one thing they have in common is they all desire knowledge and most learned the value of reading at a young age. And parents or grandparents or someone in their young lives encouraged them to read.
Liz Cheney said it best: you can be loyal to Donald Trump or be loyal to the Constitution; you can't be both. And I agree!
For months those of us who are vaccinated and followed masking and distancing have been judged and criticized that we are "living in fear." Our faith in God has been questioned and that's really hard to swallow. Those of you who aren't being vaccinated are the ones living in fear -- fear of the vaccine, fear of Bill Gates and leaders, fear of physicians you have trusted all your lives, fear of listening to truth, fear of being wrong. Check your own fears, or at least stop judging. My faith has never been stronger.
The Lawless Files podcast by Bob Miller based on his reporting for the semissourian and research after about the Mischelle Lawless case is very interesting. Journalists are bombarded with hate in our society but without a working free press, where would we be? Would Joshua Kezer still be in jail today without a free press? U.S. citizens complain bitterly about journalists but their is a difference between "entertainment" news and the real deal.
Thank you to Sharon Sanders for such a great story on the Himmelberger House. As a former SEMO Honors student I spent countless hours there and considered it my second home while on campus. I enjoyed learning about more of the history behind the Himmelberger family and only wish this great bit of Cape Girardeau history had a better future.
