Speak Out 1-11-22

Living in fear?

For months those of us who are vaccinated and followed masking and distancing have been judged and criticized that we are "living in fear." Our faith in God has been questioned and that's really hard to swallow. Those of you who aren't being vaccinated are the ones living in fear -- fear of the vaccine, fear of Bill Gates and leaders, fear of physicians you have trusted all your lives, fear of listening to truth, fear of being wrong. Check your own fears, or at least stop judging. My faith has never been stronger.

The Lawless Files

The Lawless Files podcast by Bob Miller based on his reporting for the semissourian and research after about the Mischelle Lawless case is very interesting. Journalists are bombarded with hate in our society but without a working free press, where would we be? Would Joshua Kezer still be in jail today without a free press? U.S. citizens complain bitterly about journalists but their is a difference between "entertainment" news and the real deal.

Himmelberger House

Thank you to Sharon Sanders for such a great story on the Himmelberger House. As a former SEMO Honors student I spent countless hours there and considered it my second home while on campus. I enjoyed learning about more of the history behind the Himmelberger family and only wish this great bit of Cape Girardeau history had a better future.