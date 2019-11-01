All sections
OpinionJanuary 11, 2019

Speak Out 1/11/19

I want to take this means to publicly thank the young man and his son again for coming to the aid of a senior female on Sunday having the issues at the Jackson Walmart Murphy station. As a retired educator, I was very impressed with his patience as he demonstrated and explained the process to his son. What a gift to see the parent being a positive role model in a real-life training situation. I hope they realize how much it was appreciated...

Great example

Aquatic center location

I am all for a new indoor aquatics center for Cape and the surrounding area. I don't mind paying some additional tax for this badly needed improvement to our area. However, building the center near Jefferson School is a terrible idea for several reasons. It's hard to get to for competing teams; it's not centrally located for all four area high schools; and finally the crime in that part of Cape. The center would be much better located either 1. next to the new SportsPlex, 2. next to the Osage Center, or 3. next to Cape High School. We need to vote against this proposal when we get the chance and send our city council and mayor back to the drawing board for a suitable location.

The logic

Let's follow the logic of the border security argument. A border defines the boundary between two political or geographical areas. Therefore, a border or boundary exists between countries as well as between private and public properties. Some people in the United States believe it is wrong to secure the border with a fence. Since protecting the country from illegal immigration is wrong, then protecting private and public properties from trespassers is equally wrong. The voters must demand that governments enact laws that make fences surrounding swimming pools illegal, change zoning codes to outlaw gated communities, and automatically reject permits to install fences on one's property. These ordinances should go one step further by requiring that all pre-existing fences, including those on public property, be torn down at the owners' expense. It's the moral thing to do; tear down all walls!

Immoral

What is immoral? Not passing "Kate's Law." Not giving the Department of Homeland Security all the funds it needs to secure the border. Letting people from South America think they can enter the United States illegally. Acting as though you are self righteous, for the poor and middle class of the United States, when you are among the elite and richest citizens. All of this is immoral, so too must you be, Speaker Pelosi.

Wall is moral

The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives says "walls are immoral." I disagree, walls are safety barriers, plain and simple. Is the wall around the Vatican immoral? Were the walls around the Alamo immoral? I would bet 99 percent of Texans would say no. Were the walls around the forts in the old west immoral? No, they were there to protect families and soldiers. What was immoral was the treatment of native American Indians, who have been treated immorally for centuries. Are walls on homes and businesses immoral? Are locked doors immoral? We have the right to protect this country. We have the right to a safer border. There is nothing immoral about wanting a wall. It is more immoral to not have a safe impenetrable border for all of our legal citizens.

Speak Out
