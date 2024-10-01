All sections
OpinionJanuary 10, 2024

Speak Out 1-10-24

A wind farm off the coast of Martha's Vineyard is producing 5 megawatts of clean electricity to the local power grid. Amazingly no one has died from "wind mill" cancer and no whales are dying and washing up on shore. Wow, you think Trump may have lied about wind turbines?...

Wind turbines

A wind farm off the coast of Martha's Vineyard is producing 5 megawatts of clean electricity to the local power grid. Amazingly no one has died from "wind mill" cancer and no whales are dying and washing up on shore. Wow, you think Trump may have lied about wind turbines?

Solar eclipse

As the solar eclipse draws near, communities across our region are gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors from far and wide. Yet, amid the anticipation and fervor, Cape Girardeau stands on the precipice of a missed opportunity, failing to capitalize on an event of cosmic proportions. The upcoming Solar Eclipse in April promises an influx of tourists, a chance to showcase our city's charm, and an economic boost that could invigorate local businesses. However, Cape Girardeau's lackluster efforts in embracing this celestial phenomenon are glaringly apparent.

No tax increase

Cape leaders are missing a couple of key points. First, the leadership's fallacious and wish-washy response to the otherwise (by taxpayers) fact that our fire and police are grossly underpaid is not insulting to all of us. Second, Cape Girardeau is, according to all statistics, the most expensive place in Missouri in which to live, but our average, etc., incomes are not the highest. Ergo, most of the citizenry cannot afford any more taxation. I feel sorry for our police and fire personnel, but we cannot afford yet another tax increase.

Cape Library

I utilize the Cape Public Library several times a week every single week, and I am more than concerned by what I see taking place there. First, even a quick perusal of the new titles show that books promoting a liberal mindset are regularly purchased; books that are Christian in nature or more conservative are not. The library director claims that purchasing reflects the values of our community, but a simple comparison of data readily available will prove it does not.

Library calendar

The library calendar, printed and online, reflects a wide variety of meetings and activities open to the public. At least one of those activities doesn't even take place at the library; instead, it takes place at a local bar. No problem there. However, there is a monthly event presented at the library, open to the public, entitled Bible and Science. It is not included on the library calendar, and when I called to inquire as to what time it starts, the two individuals at the main desk didn't know about it, told me it doesn't exist, and finally put me through to someone who told me it's not on the calendar because only library events at the library are included (and that simply isn't true).

Speak Out
