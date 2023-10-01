Speak Out 1-10-23

The Jackson Board of Aldermen continue to spend taxpayers money like drunken sailors. They're building another $333,000 Taj Mahal bathroom in the city park. They're paying $50,000 for a website and $12,000 for software to schedule park shelter rentals. But have no fear because they're also raising our sewer and electric rates.
Biden's constant cries of gun control here in the U.S. while releasing the most infamous guns dealer and terrorist in exchange for an America-bashing ball-dribbler is nothing short of treason. By putting this terrorist back in business, he has placed our military and our citizens in harm's way. That is a direct contradiction of the oath of office he took and should result in his impeachment.
