Speak Out 1/10/19

In this new year, I resolve to put my cell phone down. To watch my child play instead of Tweeting and Facebooking. To enjoy time with my family instead of taking posed pictures to post to Instagram. To be proud of my children without posting about their accomplishments. To have actual conversations with actual human beings who might be my actual friends instead of building a false narrative to be consumed by social media.
Nancy Pelosi says the democrats are ready to govern responsibly. It's about time! When Obama was in office they doubled the national deficit, but they won't take responsibility for it. About time they accepted it and became accountable for their tax-and-spend mentality.
If Chuck and Nancy along with the other Dems get their way we will not be the United States of America much longer. We will be the Socialist States of America.
Whenever I read or hear someone communicate that he or she thinks we need more time to discuss a decision made by, say, a local governing body, it really means that it's not the lack of time allowed for community input which is the concern, it's the decision reached.
Cape Mayor Bob Fox is a master of metaphors. His reference to a non-commital counter proposal concerning the location of the aquatic facility as "pie in the sky" cut to the chase and was profoundly on point.
Jeff Glor, the new CBS news anchor, is the first news anchor since Walter Cronkite that reports the news as it is. Walter Cronkite was a liberal, but no one knew until after he retired. He reported the news regardless of opinion, and Jeff Glor does, too.
I would like to thank the person who found my wallet at Hobby Lobby on Saturday, Jan. 5 and was so kind to turn this in to the store. It is good to know there are honest people in this world.
If the school board can afford to put up $4 million for the aquatic center and ignore repairs on their schools, then the school tax on senior citizen's property tax should be removed, like the state of Georgia has done. This tax is a burden on senior citizens and to us the school board has money to burn.
