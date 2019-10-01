Speak Out 1/10/19

A new year

In this new year, I resolve to put my cell phone down. To watch my child play instead of Tweeting and Facebooking. To enjoy time with my family instead of taking posed pictures to post to Instagram. To be proud of my children without posting about their accomplishments. To have actual conversations with actual human beings who might be my actual friends instead of building a false narrative to be consumed by social media.

Irresponsible

Nancy Pelosi says the democrats are ready to govern responsibly. It's about time! When Obama was in office they doubled the national deficit, but they won't take responsibility for it. About time they accepted it and became accountable for their tax-and-spend mentality.

A new name?

If Chuck and Nancy along with the other Dems get their way we will not be the United States of America much longer. We will be the Socialist States of America.

Decision, not time

Whenever I read or hear someone communicate that he or she thinks we need more time to discuss a decision made by, say, a local governing body, it really means that it's not the lack of time allowed for community input which is the concern, it's the decision reached.