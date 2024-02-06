In late July, I led a roundtable discussion with three area realtors and two mortgage bankers about the current state of residential real estate in Southeast Missouri. We covered everything from home prices to supply to how the market has responded following the pandemic.

Southeast Missouri in some ways follows the national trends, but it’s also somewhat insulated. Our highs and lows are often muted, one realtor said. We don’t see the big swings in the market. Despite the challenges posed by elevated mortgage rates, limited inventory, and rapidly rising home prices, our region has demonstrated resilience. This resilience is bolstered by a robust healthcare industry — and some other major employers like Southeast Missouri State University and Procter & Gamble — and strategic positioning in middle America, factors that have helped insulate our local market from the more severe fluctuations seen elsewhere.

One topic that didn’t make the story but has stuck with me over the last few days is a comment from broker Jacob Fish about Airbnbs. Fish, his wife and their business partner were recently researching Airbnbs in Cape Girardeau.

“It is vacancies for months, Fish said. “There's very few spots filled. Everything is available right now. I don't know. That's not my world. … I don't know a lot about the Airbnb market. But I know that right now when we're looking at it, thinking about putting an Airbnb in, we're seeing nothing but vacancies.”