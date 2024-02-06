Southeast Missouri needs more technical education

I have been in the tire and automotive business at Jackson Tire Center for 40-years plus.
In 2015, as president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, I was on a mission to find out the needs of local business and industry. Without a doubt it was the need for a technical workforce.
Having served 10 years on an advisory board at State Technical College in Linn, Missouri, I knew exactly what they were talking about. Technology continues to pass us by.
Later in 2015, the Jackson Chamber chartered a bus and escorted 48 folks to tour Linn State. This was a cross section of high school superintendents, counselors, teachers and business and industry people. The tour did give the visitors the WOW affect. That afternoon, we traveled to Jefferson City and presented to the few legislators who cared to hear our story. Very disappointing.
The next step was a regional meeting held at the Cape Career and Technology Center that included many local business/industry folks as well as representatives from Southeast Missouri State, Three Rivers Community College, Mineral Area Community College and Linn State.
The intent of this meeting was to share examples of the technology that continues to move faster than we can teach. Also, to share our expressed need in Southeast Missouri for college level technical training. And finally, to solicit support from colleges that are supposed to service this region. Here we are seven years later with no support.
What's interesting is that SEMO, Three Rivers and Mineral Area continued to expand their campuses. SEMO had regional campuses in Kennett, Malden and Sikeston. Three Rivers occupied locations in Dexter, Kennett, Malden, Piedmont, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Willow Springs. Mineral Area had additional locations in Arcadia Valley, Farmington, Fredericktown, Perryville, Potosi and Winona.
Our state legislators and Department of Education allowed this to happen without consideration for the need for technical training. It's easy to justify when you need a teacher, desk and a book. Technical schools are expensive and require a monetary commitment no one wants to tackle. It will require major support.
Doing further reading, I discovered, per capita, the State of Missouri has well above the needs of four-year colleges. What's alarming is that we have only one state technical college.
During my years of business, I learned that from time to time you have to adjust your business plan to meet the needs of your customers. Obviously, our state Department of Education and our legislators are not willing to make that commitment.
Our state leaders talk about attracting business and industry with high paying jobs. We are falling short in preparing a technically trained workforce.
Other articles have addressed the political football being kicked around for the past 10 years with the colleges involved in this endeavor. It saddens me to say that the people paying the price for the selfish motives are our young people who desire to pursue technical careers.
Charlie Glueck is the founder of Jackson Tire Center.
