Southeast Missouri needs more technical education

I have been in the tire and automotive business at Jackson Tire Center for 40-years plus.

In 2015, as president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, I was on a mission to find out the needs of local business and industry. Without a doubt it was the need for a technical workforce.

Having served 10 years on an advisory board at State Technical College in Linn, Missouri, I knew exactly what they were talking about. Technology continues to pass us by.

Later in 2015, the Jackson Chamber chartered a bus and escorted 48 folks to tour Linn State. This was a cross section of high school superintendents, counselors, teachers and business and industry people. The tour did give the visitors the WOW affect. That afternoon, we traveled to Jefferson City and presented to the few legislators who cared to hear our story. Very disappointing.

The next step was a regional meeting held at the Cape Career and Technology Center that included many local business/industry folks as well as representatives from Southeast Missouri State, Three Rivers Community College, Mineral Area Community College and Linn State.

The intent of this meeting was to share examples of the technology that continues to move faster than we can teach. Also, to share our expressed need in Southeast Missouri for college level technical training. And finally, to solicit support from colleges that are supposed to service this region. Here we are seven years later with no support.