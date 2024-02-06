Much of the debate was whether there would be enough money to build a 50-meter pool, something held up by competitive swimmers as necessary to attract the type of events envisioned and provide enough space for both competitive swimming and a community pool. Former mayors Jay Knudtson and Harry Rediger are leading the efforts to raise the difference, with $1.5 million in matching funds already put up by an anonymous donor.

"I think that one of the things that we're trying to achieve, especially with the aquatic center and also with our church, is we're trying to eliminate this separation within the city," Taylor told me last month. "There's a lot of people who stigmatize this side of town as that part of Cape, South Cape or lower South Cape. And unfortunately that particular attitude is one of the reasons why I think this neighborhood has almost kind of been lost, for lack of a term. And we want people to really embrace the fact that this is Cape Girardeau, too. It's not some foreign land. It's a place that has wonderful people who have probably been more vested in the community than others. And they want to be able to have a good neighborhood."

Taylor said he's all for building the biggest and best facility possible. But he emphasized the importance of valuing people.

"I think the aquatic center plays a huge role in moving that direction," he said. "It can't just be, we're going to build a pool and it's going to be a competitive place. I realize that that's definitely a huge, huge concern for a lot of folks. And I've come to learn that this is a very big swim community. And there's a lot of people who have a very rich heritage of swimming. However, I also hope that just as much as we value the swimming, we also want to see this as a thing that can stimulate growth in our community. That it can be a place where all people feel welcome."

He pointed to James, chapter 2 which talks about the evils of favoritism: "Suppose a man comes into your meeting wearing a gold ring and fine clothes, and a poor man in filthy old clothes also comes in. If you show special attention to the man wearing fine clothes and say, 'Here's a good seat for you,' but say to the poor man, 'You stand there' or 'Sit on the floor by my feet,' have you not discriminated among yourselves and become judges with evil thoughts?"

"The way we treat our citizens, God's looking at that," Taylor said.

There's plenty to be optimistic about. Jefferson Elementary has transitioned from being the public school for the South side to an engaging educational institution with dynamic leadership and students who recently attended and presented at a national conference. The River Campus continues to be an important venue for events. And the aquatic center is prime to further the cause. But buildings alone don't change things. It takes leadership. The Rev. Taylor and his church have an opportunity to play an important role. With God's help, it's certainly achievable.

