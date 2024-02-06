Sounding the alarm on our border problem

At a recent Senate hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that Hamas' terror attack on Israel has given terrorists inspiration "the likes of which we haven't seen" since the rise of ISIS. He added that the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack here at home "to a whole new level." Amid the major threat we face, the federal government must use every tool available to keep Americans safe. And that includes increasing security and ending the chaos at our southern border, where more than 6 million people have been caught trying to cross since President Joe Biden took the oath of office.

Recently, I joined a group of House and Senate Republicans in sending a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to raise our strong concerns over the major security issue at our border. Over the last year, 169 individuals on the terror watch list were caught trying to infiltrate our nation at the border. And earlier this year, a smuggler with ties to ISIS helped more than a dozen migrants from Uzbekistan and other countries sneak across our border. In addition, a recent Customs and Border Protection memo warned staff that terrorists involved in the war with Israel could soon attempt to enter the U.S. from Mexico.

But despite all the facts and the growing threats we face, the Biden administration refuses to abandon its open border agenda. While states like Texas have taken action to help address the crisis, like deploying the National Guard and putting up fencing, they don't have the resources or tools that the federal government has.