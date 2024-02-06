Sorry, this was not a success

Then, we failed by the most important metric. We left hundreds of Americans behind who wanted to leave, a squalid betrayal that was unfathomable before the Biden team began to try to prepare the public for it a week or so ago.

It's hard to imagine any prior American president, perhaps with the exception of Jimmy Carter, abandoning Americans behind enemy lines. Theodore Roosevelt mustered the naval might of the United States to save one American who had been kidnapped in Morocco in 1904. Barack Obama traded five GuantÃ¡namo detainees for Bowe Bergdahl in 2014.

Even Biden felt the impulse to get every last American out. He pledged to do it in his interview with George Stephanopoulos. In order to keep his promise to the Taliban to get out by August 31, though, he broke his promise to his countrymen.

We still don't know how many U.S. green-card holders, to whom we should also feel an obligation, have been left behind. And there have been reports that the Taliban was blocking our most deserving Afghan allies from getting to the airport, meaning the Afghans we got out weren't necessarily the most endangered.

Even if the evacuation had been flawless and complete, the underlying situation speaks of an abysmal failure. After 20 years, we lost a war to a Taliban that now controls more territory than it did on Sept. 11, 2001. The Taliban hasn't renounced al-Qaida; indeed, the Haqqani network, a key element of the Taliban that has been responsible for security in Kabul, is closely allied with the terror group.

Biden talks bravely of launching counterterrorism strikes from "over the horizon," but failed to secure a base in a neighboring country. We will have to operate from hours away in the Persian Gulf, even as our intelligence capabilities in Afghanistan are drastically diminished.

Our ineptitude and dishonorable conduct have shocked our allies, who need to place their trust in our competence and reliability.

Biden's supporters have resorted to the defense that almost all of this was inevitable. Yet, for years, the Afghan army fought and bled after we had stepped back into a support role, suggesting an unsatisfactory stalemate was achievable at a relatively low cost. Biden rejected that option. Instead, he chose defeat and disgrace. All of the exertions to rescue people from the wreckage over the last two weeks can't change that.