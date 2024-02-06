'Sorry' can't fix this

When was the last time something reminded you how fragile life is? For me, it was a little more than a week ago. A 44-year-old friend left his home for a walk and never returned. Just like that, he was gone.

Originally, the report was that a distracted, texting driver hit and killed Steve Flesher of Illinois. Later, news reports indicated the blood alcohol level of the man who hit him was twice the limit. So whether it was the alcohol only or the alcohol combined with texting, the bottom line is that in the blink of an eye, Steve was dead. Yes, life is fragile.

Many of us, those who are wise, have realized we cannot approach our daily doings with our heads buried, oblivious to what's going on around us -- although, truth be told, we do spend too many moments engrossed in our phones and would not even notice if the sky landed around us. But with the world's state of affairs, many are now taking notice of who enters a place, who approaches us, where exits are located. I do. I even turn my head and look every time someone enters the church sanctuary. When I hear that door open, I look. Evil people are looking to do harm, so the rest of us need to pay attention. I won't live in fear, but I won't live in foolishness, either.

Nonetheless, some things we just cannot prepare for. Some things do not give us time to react. Some things happen in an instant without our being able to process them. That's what happened to my friend.

Police said Cyle Smith-Colbert was driving "east ... and then drove into the westbound lane all the way to the shoulder and hit Flesher." Before hearing all the details, before hearing about alcohol, upon originally hearing the driver was texting, believe it or not, my heart went out to him. I cannot imagine what a person who meant no harm would feel knowing he had killed someone. True, a person in that situation should have counted the cost ahead of time, but knowing your choice took a life has to be unbearable, has to be something you would give anything to change if you are a decent human being.