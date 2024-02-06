Solar eclipse: Don't put your eyes out. Please.

Maybe you're already excited about the total solar eclipse coming Aug. 21. The area around Cape Girardeau is the prime viewing area as the moon's shadow sweeps across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina.

I'll swear I've seen a total solar eclipse before in my lifetime, but it must have been a partial eclipse, according to reliable sources on the Internet. I can remember making a pinhole viewer and watching with my two sons as the moon dug its crescent shape along the edge of the sun.

I can also remember looking directly at the sun during an eclipse. It's such an awesome event that it's almost impossible not to steal a look. Or two. Or three. It's like putting a bowl of chocolate-covered peanuts on the lamp table next to your La-Z-Boy and forcing yourself not to take a taste. Or two. Or three.

If you don't remember anything you read in this column, please remember this when it comes to looking at the sun: Don't!

My wife and I went to a fascinating lecture Monday coordinated by Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Continuing Education and presented by Dr. Margaret Hill, a physics professor at the university and an amateur astronomer.

Again and again the audience was reminded that you might not feel any pain while looking at an eclipsing sun, but the rays that do the most damage are there anyway.

Have you ever heard of melanoma of the eyes?

Safe viewing of a solar eclipse is possible only with special dark glasses. Not sunglasses. And not all eclipse-viewing glasses are safe. There are only three manufacturers of safe viewing glasses: Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics and Thousand Oaks Optical. If one of those names isn't stamped on your viewing glasses, throw them away.

And here's a big problem: The three manufacturers of safe eclipse-viewing glasses are pretty much out of stock or only taking orders of 12,000 glasses at a time.

It is hoped that by the time Aug. 21 rolls around there will be plenty of viewing glasses made available by the city, the library or the university -- for free. Otherwise, some eclipse fans may be tempted to get glasses on the black market, which is a dicey proposition at best.