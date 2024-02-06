No matter what President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump promise you, and no matter its past as the untouchable "third rail" of American politics, Social Security will be modified one way or another within the next 10 years. While both candidates are misleading their voters, the party with the most to lose from ignoring Social Security’s troubles is the GOP.

First, some background. It doesn’t matter that some people continue to believe the money for Social Security is in an account with their name on it, or that they trust Biden’s and Trump’s word not to touch the program. If Congress doesn’t do something before Social Security’s Trust Fund expires, benefits will automatically be cut by about 20%. When there are no more assets to fill the gap between payroll-tax receipts and the benefits being paid out -- and not since 2010 has enough tax been collected to cover Social Security -- the program will revert to a pay-as-you-go system.

That’s the law. The Social Security Administration will be allowed to pay only those benefits covered by collected payroll taxes, hence the cut in benefits.

It’s an immutable reality. When Biden and Trump tell you they won’t touch Social Security, they are silently admitting they’ll let their benefits be cut by 20%. That’s one way to go. However, other politicians, fearing blowback from a block of furious voters who turn out on Election Day in large numbers, will not want such a cut to happen. So, what else might occur?

If Republicans, for much of their history the self-styled party of fiscal responsibility, fail to advocate for and implement meaningful reform before the Trust Fund dries out -- or even if they wait until the last minute -- they leave the door wide open for Democrats to address the problem in their preferred manner. Historically, Democrats have favored maintaining or even expanding Social Security. Their solution will likely involve raising taxes and increasing government debt.

Higher taxes could come in various forms, such as increased payroll taxes, higher income taxes or new taxes targeting wealthier individuals. While this approach might sustain benefits in the short term, it will also very likely slow economic growth by reducing incentives for work, entrepreneurship and investment.