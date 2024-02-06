Social Security: A broken socialist dinosaur

It seems many still harbor, or want to perpetuate, the illusion that our Social Security system is not in trouble.

Let me quote here from a news release from the Social Security Administration released March 31, 2023:

"The Social Security Board of Trustees today released its annual report on the financial status of the Social Security Trust Funds. The combined asset reserves of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance (OASI and DI) Trust Funds are projected to become depleted in 2034, one year earlier than projected last year, with 80% of benefits payable at that time."

In 2034, per the report, "if Congress does not act before then ... there would be sufficient income coming in to pay 80% of scheduled benefits."

It couldn't be clearer. In 10 years, with no action from Congress, everyone will begin receiving 80% of what they are currently receiving, or promised, under the existing Social Security system.

Can anyone imagine getting a notice from a private retirement provider saying that in 10 years all beneficiaries will begin receiving 80% of what they were promised?

How did we get into this situation? It's the wonders of government planning, of socialism.

Social Security is not a pension program based on investments. It is a government tax and spend program. The stipends of current retirees are paid with the payroll tax of those currently working.

Because life spans have increased and population growth has decreased, there are far fewer working now to support each retiree than was the case years ago. Socialism is always mugged by reality.

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity estimates that over the last 40 years, the annual real return of Social Security for "the typical middle-class worker" has been about 1% per year.

Today, 30-year government bonds yield over 4%. The historic long-term return on stocks is 6%. Inflation adjusted.