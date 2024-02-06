Social justice run amok with restrictive housing policies

For years, I have argued that housing is the key challenge for communities. Above education, law enforcement, medical availability and jobs, housing often determines the future of a community, the make-up of its residents and the ability to attract and maintain its population.

And though it rarely makes the major headlines, the quiet debate over issues of housing is much more important than the public realizes.

Here's a little background.

Under the Obama reign, social justice advocates targeted housing as their utopian way to control communities through a top-down national approach.

Obama famously proposed construction of new subsidized housing in affluent neighborhoods and the removal of criminal background checks as a requirement for housing assistance.

Even though the federal guidelines were designed solely for taxpayer-funded housing assistance, the new rules made their way into the private rental arena as well.

The result was that many landlords resisted complying with the new federal rules and abandoned the rental market.

The requirement on criminal background checks is not to punish those with a criminal history but rather to protect neighboring residents from someone who might pose a danger.

With little fanfare, the Trump administration is removing those Obama-era rules.

On Friday, Housing and Urban Development announced plans to abandon yet another Obama policy that used a computer model to assess whether communities were adequately addressing segregation policies on housing.