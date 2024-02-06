So hang in there, President Biden

Haven't we seen this never-ending story before?

It's just that the politics have flipped.

When we had Democrats in power in the House, all we heard were bad stories about Donald Trump.

All we heard from Democrats and their parrots in the major media was how Trump supposedly broke a bunch of laws and should be impeached, imprisoned or hanged for things like colluding with the Russians, dodging his taxes and golfing too much.

One by one, those fake stories would fizzle out and nothing would happen.

Then congressman Adam Schiff — my representative here in Los Angeles — would start showing up on "Meet the Press" again, spewing lies about a fresh batch of classified documents he had seen but couldn't describe in detail that "proved" Trump was guilty of some new high crime and misdemeanor.

And then that fake story would fizzle and nothing would come of it. ...

The American public had to live through that crap for four years, with Democrats trying desperately to knock Trump out of the White House and Republicans arguing Trump did nothing wrong.

Fast forward to 2023 and it's the Republicans in the House who are trying to bring down President Joe Biden.

Republican committees are hot to get Biden impeached for enriching his son Hunter and the rest of his extended crime family by making secret deals with the Chinese, the Ukrainians and any other foreign country that played Biden's slimy influence-selling game.

Are the next two, four, or, God help us, eight years of investigating Biden Inc. going to play out the same way the Trump years did?

Are we going to have a series of reports about Biden family corruption from Republican guard dogs Jim Jordan and Jim Comer that make a lot of news, raise threats of impeachment — and then fizzle out into nothingness?