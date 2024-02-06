So Congress is a mess. It's supposed to be messy

It's not exactly a blistering insight into how Washington works, but nothing will get you more praise and respect than being powerful and wielding that power effectively. So, it should be no surprise that Nancy Pelosi finished her tenure as speaker of the House to lavish applause. Many dubbed her the greatest or most effective speaker in modern history -- or even ever.

The contrast with Rep. Kevin McCarthy's ongoing effort to get elected speaker couldn't be starker. Firebrands and rabble-rousers in the GOP conference want to weaken McCarthy and the office of speaker.

I hold no brief for McCarthy the man, but the way much of Washington talks, it's simply taken for granted that weakening the speakership would be bad. The truth is that a weak speaker might be the best thing for a strong Congress.

Put another way, the Pelosi model of governance is part of the problem. Yes, she was very effective, but her effectiveness came from a centralized, top-down approach -- which has its historical roots in, among other things, Newt Gingrich's "Contract with America" reforms in the early 1990s. This approach is one of the drivers of political dysfunction in Washington and the country.

Congress is supposed to be where politics happens. Representatives from different regions, with different interests, are supposed to hammer out legislative solutions from the ground up. Legislation should come at the end of a process of discovery, in committees empowered to weigh debates between competing experts and constituencies. This process builds consensus. It gives the public an opportunity both to hear competing points of view and to be heard.

The Pelosi model reverses all of this. Legislative priorities -- including huge undebated omnibus spending bills -- are worked out almost entirely by the speaker and the Senate majority leader and then presented as a fait accompli to legislators, like unimprovable stone tablets. And because of the hyper-partisanship that Congress's dysfunction helps fuel, legislators are expected to vote on a straight party line.