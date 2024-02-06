Smith: Protecting the unborn

Here in southeast and south-central Missouri, we strongly believe that every single life has such profound meaning and purpose. The right to life is truly one of the most sacred rights we have — and one that must always be defended. And with Donald Trump in the White House, we once again have a president who is a fearless advocate for the unborn. In just his first week in office, he took numerous actions to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

On January 24, President Trump restored the “Mexico City Policy” to block American tax dollars from going to foreign organizations that support or advocate for abortions. I have been, and always will be, a strong supporter of the “Mexico City Policy.” I was a vocal opponent of President Joe Biden’s egregious decision to rescind this policy shortly after he took office. I’m incredibly grateful that we now have a president who supports the vital role that this policy plays in protecting the unborn.

The same day he restored the “Mexico City Policy", President Trump reestablished the Hyde Amendment to block the use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions here in America. Year after year in Congress, I’ve proudly voted to maintain the Hyde Amendment. That’s because the federal government has no business spending your hard-earned tax dollars on supporting organizations that perform abortions.

The Trump administration continued its fight for life by scaling back enforcement of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act), which was one of the most egregious tools used by the Left to weaponize the federal government. Under Biden, the FBI used the FACE Act to arrest a Pennsylvania man who pushed a radical pro-abortion activist who posed a threat to his son’s safety outside an abortion clinic. It was also used to convict nearly two dozen other pro-life activists — including an 89-year-old woman who, after surviving a communist concentration camp in Yugoslavia when she was younger, was thrown into a federal prison. Thankfully, President Trump issued a pardon to these pro-life activists who were victims of an out-of-control federal government.