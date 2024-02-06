Smith: Peace through strength

Over the last four years, the world has become an increasingly dangerous place thanks to the lack of leadership and failed policies of the Biden administration. A war is raging in Europe for the first time since WWII. The evil Iranian regime and its terror proxies are launching unprecedented attacks against Israel, a beacon of freedom and our most important ally. And the Chinese Communist Party is doing everything it can to build up its military and spread its influence around the world. While there is plenty of reason to be concerned, I’m relieved that we will soon have a president who will advance a peace through strength agenda to make America feared by our enemies and respected by our allies once again.
President-elect Donald Trump’s first term was packed full of foreign policy wins. There wasn’t a war in Europe or the Middle East. He successfully forced our NATO allies to increase their defense spending. He brokered the Abraham accords, a landmark agreement that improved diplomatic and economic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He also moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, something numerous other presidents had pledged but failed to do.
Although Trump hasn’t been sworn in as president yet, he’s already off to a great start in his effort to restore America’s greatness on the world stage. He has wasted no time putting together an incredibly talented team to help him advance his America First, peace through strength agenda.
President-elect Donald Trump has done an incredible job building out his foreign policy team. I believe U.S. Senator Marco Rubio will do an excellent job as Secretary of State. As a first-generation American whose parents escaped Cuba before the violent communist takeover, he has first-hand experience with rooting out and standing up against communist dictatorships.
I’m also particularly excited about the choice of former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. Tulsi will be a fierce advocate for restoring Americans’ trust in our intelligence services. As an Army Reserve veteran herself, she has a tremendous record of service for our nation and will carry out President Trump’s desire to root out the actors who have put their own personal and political agendas ahead of the interests of our country.
At a time of raging antisemitism throughout our country and reduced support for Israel among foreign nations, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is a great pick for U.S. Ambassador to Israel. He is a man of faith, a proven leader, and an unwavering advocate for Israel. He has a very close relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister who has faced unacceptable criticism by Biden and leaders on the Left. Huckabee will improve relations between the U.S. and Israel, and ensure our vital ally has the support it needs to defend itself and eliminate the evil terrorists who threaten its existence.
I’m also excited that President-elect Donald Trump selected New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (UN). She has been an invaluable ally in the fight against antisemitism on college campuses as a member of the Education and the Workforce Committee. In addition, she has led the charge in pressuring the Biden administration to cut off taxpayer dollars from funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), an organization whose employees directly participated in the October 7th terror attack against Israel.
Trump will have a great team made up of like-minded individuals supporting his fight to advance an America First, peace through strength agenda. There is no doubt in my mind that Trump will make America — and the world — a safer place.
Jason Smith (R-MO) represents the eighth congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
