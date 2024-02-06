Smith: Peace through strength

Over the last four years, the world has become an increasingly dangerous place thanks to the lack of leadership and failed policies of the Biden administration. A war is raging in Europe for the first time since WWII. The evil Iranian regime and its terror proxies are launching unprecedented attacks against Israel, a beacon of freedom and our most important ally. And the Chinese Communist Party is doing everything it can to build up its military and spread its influence around the world. While there is plenty of reason to be concerned, I’m relieved that we will soon have a president who will advance a peace through strength agenda to make America feared by our enemies and respected by our allies once again.

President-elect Donald Trump’s first term was packed full of foreign policy wins. There wasn’t a war in Europe or the Middle East. He successfully forced our NATO allies to increase their defense spending. He brokered the Abraham accords, a landmark agreement that improved diplomatic and economic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He also moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, something numerous other presidents had pledged but failed to do.

Although Trump hasn’t been sworn in as president yet, he’s already off to a great start in his effort to restore America’s greatness on the world stage. He has wasted no time putting together an incredibly talented team to help him advance his America First, peace through strength agenda.

President-elect Donald Trump has done an incredible job building out his foreign policy team. I believe U.S. Senator Marco Rubio will do an excellent job as Secretary of State. As a first-generation American whose parents escaped Cuba before the violent communist takeover, he has first-hand experience with rooting out and standing up against communist dictatorships.