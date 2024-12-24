Smith: Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas! It’s that very special time of year where we get together with loved ones and celebrate our long-time family traditions. Christmas is a joyous time, but it can also be stressful — whether it’s driving long hours to visit family, running to the grocery store to pick up a missing ingredient for Grandma’s cookie recipe, or making sure everyone leaves the house on time to get a front row seat in church. That’s why it’s always important to take a step back and remember why we celebrate this special day: the birth of Jesus Christ.

While there are many scripture passages that come to mind this time of year, I often find myself revisiting Luke 2:8-14. Over two thousand years ago, shepherds in the field were startled when an angel appeared from the sky and told them, “[f]ear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a Baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger.” Next, an army of angels appeared and proclaimed, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men!”

One of the reasons I often find myself revisiting Luke 2:8-14 is because of who God chose to announce this message to. It wasn’t kings or wealthy individuals. It was a group of humble shepherds who, like so many in rural Missouri, work hard out in the field from sunrise to sundown to make a living and take care of their families. It reminds us that we are all created equal. Our success in life isn’t determined by the cars we drive or how much money is in our bank accounts. What God cares about is that we live our lives in His image and according to the teachings of our faith. It’s a theme we see time and again throughout the Bible.

Many of us in southeast and south-central Missouri can also relate to the fact that Jesus came from a working-class family. His mother — Mary — was from a small, impoverished town. His father — Joseph — made a living as a craftsman. But none of that mattered to God. He chose them because they were humble servants and unwavering in their faith.