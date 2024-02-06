Smith: Fighting for our rural communities

Here in southeast and south-central Missouri, agriculture is our number one economic driver. Our farmers and ranchers produce the best agriculture products found anywhere in the world, including cattle, corn, soybeans, cotton, rice, and peanuts. As a cattle rancher and small business owner, I know first-hand that decisions made in Washington have a major impact on just about every aspect of our lives. And that’s just one of the many reasons I cannot wait for President-elect Donald Trump to return to the White House in January.

Whether it’s fighting for an America-first trade agenda, getting rid of burdensome regulations, or reining in government overreach, Trump is an incredible advocate for our rural communities. And with the team he’s assembled to lead federal agencies in charge of carrying out policies that significantly impact rural communities, I’m incredibly excited for what’s in store over the next four years.

Let’s start with former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin, Trump’s pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Lee is a strong ally of Trump and he will work around the clock to deliver for our farmers, ranchers, and small businesses – not the wealthy elite and radical environmentalists who the Biden administration has always put first. We can count on Zeldin to protect farmers, ranchers, and small businesses from regulations that create needless red tape, drive up energy costs, and dictate what we can or cannot do on our land.

I was also pleased with President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Department of Interior: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The Department of Interior oversees the National Park Service (NPS), which has unfairly targeted and harassed so many families that live and work within the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. I look forward to working with Trump’s Department of Interior to hold the NPS accountable for making Missouri residents feel like they’re not welcome on land their families have owned or visited for decades.