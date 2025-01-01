Smith: What the Republican leadership means for America

Happy New Year! We can finally turn the page on 2024 — a year that was defined by crisis after crisis and immense hardship. Thanks to the American people electing a Republican-controlled Congress and sending President Donald Trump back to the White House, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what the next 12 months will bring.

With President Trump and Republicans setting the agenda in Washington, we’ll work around the clock to advance the policies we need to get our nation back on track. We’ll fight to secure the border. We’ll advance economic policies that put hardworking Americans and small businesses first. And we’ll bring an end to the Left’s war on American energy and relentless efforts to expand government command and control. We will do everything we can to make our nation great again.

As chairman of Congress’s tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, I’m excited to work hand-in-hand with Trump to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which expires at the conclusion of 2025. The Trump tax cuts created the strongest economy in my lifetime: real median household income rose by $5,000, wages increased 4.9%, and the poverty rate and unemployment rate reached their lowest levels in 50 years. By extending and building off the proven, pro-growth 2017 Trump Tax Cuts, we’ll deliver much-needed relief to the farmers, workers, and small businesses that have struggled to get by in President Joe Biden’s painful economy.

With Republicans in charge in Washington, we’ll get rid of the Left’s radical Green New Deal Agenda, which prioritized wealthy donors and climate extremists over working families. Together, Republicans will work with Trump to unleash American energy to make gas and utility costs more affordable and reduce our reliance on foreign oil. We’ll stand up for farmers and small businesses who are sick and tired of dealing with burdensome regulations that cost them far too much time and money.