Smiles amid the pain

A little girl -- maybe 4 years old -- looks at you with disappointment. In a photo on display in a new exhibit in Manhattan, she appears to be reacting to boys with her who are cutting in line in front of her for food. Also in the gallery is a photo of that same girl exuding joy. It's almost if she's expressing gratitude to the viewer for paying attention, even for a few minutes. She's a displaced person, which is what the July exhibit at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture is about. She's a Christian in Northern Nigeria, a place where it can be risky for members of her faith.

"Among the Displaced: Photographs of Iraq and Nigeria" is the debut showing of American Stephen M. Rasche's photographs, which he took while working with persecuted Christians in those countries. One of them, taken last year, shows a woman who lost one of her eyes and went blind because of Boko Haram terrorists. She now lives in a housing development for Christians and Muslims established by the Catholic Diocese of Yola. The photo makes clear her pain, but also highlights that the terrorists never robbed her of her dignity.

Another photo from Abuja, Nigeria, shows a man with malaria. His disease has gone untreated, which is not rare for the "tens of thousands" displaced in camps there. Typhus, cholera, typhoid and yellow fever, among other conditions, may also go untreated. The man looks like he knows his suffering could be alleviated.

Rasche began working with the Chaldean Church in Iraq during the ISIS genocide against Christians and other religious minorities. Rather than renounce their faith, Catholics fled their homes in Mosul and went to Erbil, near Kurdistan. Archbishop Bashar Warda and the Archdiocese of Erbil established a Catholic university and a hospital there, to care for these people and give them hope for the future. Rasche became chancellor of the university and a voice for the people whom our country's actions in Iraq helped displace.