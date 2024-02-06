Sloppy policy makers

Anyone who watched television news last weekend saw the growing crowds of protesters at airports across the country. The protests were in reaction to the sudden travel bans enacted against travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries. By Monday protests of the U.S. ban had spread to many other nations including our allies in Western Europe as well as their political leaders.

The primary problem with this ban is that it is a blanket policy with no exceptions. For example, former interpreters who worked for years for the U.S. military during the war in Iraq are blocked from entering the U.S. These people and their families are considered traitors and collaborators and are targets for assassination by ISIS and Al Qaitor, as are their families. Blocking the interpreters and their families places these U.S. allies and employees in mortal danger. People from the listed countries have gone through a vetting process, which takes about two years and goes through numerous U.S. agencies and departments of the U.S. government. The current commander of Iraqi military forces was planning on coming to visit his family living in the U.S. but is now unsure if he would be allowed to enter the U.S.

Secondly, the ban was enacted without specific instructions for border and immigration personnel. Many travelers who had documentation and should have been allowed in were incorrectly blocked and kept isolated for hours.