All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionFebruary 2, 2017

Sloppy policy makers

Anyone who watched television news last weekend saw the growing crowds of protesters at airports across the country. The protests were in reaction to the sudden travel bans enacted against travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries. By Monday protests of the U.S. ban had spread to many other nations including our allies in Western Europe as well as their political leaders...

Jack Dragoni avatar
Jack Dragoni

Anyone who watched television news last weekend saw the growing crowds of protesters at airports across the country. The protests were in reaction to the sudden travel bans enacted against travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries. By Monday protests of the U.S. ban had spread to many other nations including our allies in Western Europe as well as their political leaders.

The primary problem with this ban is that it is a blanket policy with no exceptions. For example, former interpreters who worked for years for the U.S. military during the war in Iraq are blocked from entering the U.S. These people and their families are considered traitors and collaborators and are targets for assassination by ISIS and Al Qaitor, as are their families. Blocking the interpreters and their families places these U.S. allies and employees in mortal danger. People from the listed countries have gone through a vetting process, which takes about two years and goes through numerous U.S. agencies and departments of the U.S. government. The current commander of Iraqi military forces was planning on coming to visit his family living in the U.S. but is now unsure if he would be allowed to enter the U.S.

Secondly, the ban was enacted without specific instructions for border and immigration personnel. Many travelers who had documentation and should have been allowed in were incorrectly blocked and kept isolated for hours.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Although no terrorist acts against the U.S. have been committed by refugees from these nations they are all treated as suspected terrorists. The Trump administration claims this is not a ban targeted at Muslims simply because of their religion. This despite the exception announced on Monday which allows Christians from these nations to enter the U.S. Also, the 9/11 terrorists who are stated to be the reason for this ban did not come from these listed countries. The majority of the terrorists came from Saudi Arabia, and it is not listed as a banned nation.

Whatever your view about this ban there can be no denying that it has been enacted sloppily, not given proper legal review, and without considering unintended consequences. It reflects poorly on the United States and the administration to much of the world.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 17
Our Opinion: SEMO women's soccer coach retiring with legacy ...
OpinionDec. 17
Speak Out: Cape Girardeau streets get a smooth makeover, tha...
OpinionDec. 17
Prayer 12-17-24
OpinionDec. 17
Thanks for supporting Adult & Teen Challenge

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?
OpinionDec. 17
Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?
Lowry: The Musk factor
OpinionDec. 17
Lowry: The Musk factor
De Rugy: Don't write off DOGE
OpinionDec. 16
De Rugy: Don't write off DOGE
Hanson: The evaporation of the Obama mystique
OpinionDec. 16
Hanson: The evaporation of the Obama mystique
Prayer 12-16-24
OpinionDec. 16
Prayer 12-16-24
Speak out: What's going on with the drones in New Jersey?
OpinionDec. 15
Speak out: What's going on with the drones in New Jersey?
Our Opinion: Cape Jaycees' programs brighten holiday season for young and old alike
OpinionDec. 15
Our Opinion: Cape Jaycees' programs brighten holiday season for young and old alike
Lowry: Trump should swear off lawfare
OpinionDec. 14
Lowry: Trump should swear off lawfare
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy