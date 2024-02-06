Skipping the debates has worked for Trump

Woody Allen said 90% of life is showing up. Donald Trump is proving that he overshot the mark considerably.

The former president has paid no discernible price for skipping the Republican debates. Arguably, he's been winning them by diminishing the rest of the field through his absence, while his polling has held steady or gone up a little.

The latest forum, at the Reagan Library, will not be long remembered, or perhaps remembered at all.

The candidates tended either to overpromise about what they'd do as president in frenzied, rapid-fire fashion, or to talk over one another in squabbles difficult to watch or listen to.

If Trump was hoping that, if he failed to show, his opponents would tear at each other in pursuit of marginal advantage in the race for second, third or fourth place, it hardly could have gone better.

In fact, it went so swimmingly that one of Trump's advisors took the opportunity to announce that he won't show up for the third debate, scheduled for November in Miami, either. Why mess with a successful formula?

It's another instance where Trump has a set of political rules all to himself. Everyone else has been desperate to secure a place, even at the farthest edge, of the debate stage, while Trump has foregone an opportunity to occupy its center.

The difference between Trump and the other candidates is that they seek attention, but Trump himself is attention. His presence makes something an event, whereas they hope to be at the event.

This isn't a criticism of the other candidates who almost all are public-spirited people. It's simply a fact of life as they grapple with running against a de facto incumbent president who is also a massive celebrity.